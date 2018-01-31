Defense Minister wanrs Hezbollah: 'If Tel Aviv residents are in bomb shelters then so will Beirut re

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia that it can expect a punishing Israeli response in the next war with Israel.

"No one is looking for adventures, but if we are already destined to do so, the goal is to end this as quickly and unequivocally as possible, with what we have seen in all the conflicts in the Middle East," Liberman said at the National Institute for Strategic Studies (INSS) conference. "Unfortunately, this is impossible without boots on the ground" added Liberman.