14:48 Reported News Briefs Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Arab driver arrested in Gush Etzion for dangerous driving Israeli police say that they arrested an Arab truck driver near the Gush Etzion neighborhood of Karmei Tzur on Tuesday after he ignored their calls to pull over and tried to evade arrest by driving carelessly.