Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Turkish court releases local Amnesty International head from prison A Turkish court ordered the release of local Amnesty International head Taner Kilic until his trial finishes. Turkey arrested Kilic last June over suspicions that he supported Fethullah Gulen, a longtime nemesis of Turkish President Recep Erdogan.