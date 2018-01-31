14:41
  Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18

Turkish court releases local Amnesty International head from prison

A Turkish court ordered the release of local Amnesty International head Taner Kilic until his trial finishes. Turkey arrested Kilic last June over suspicions that he supported Fethullah Gulen, a longtime nemesis of Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

