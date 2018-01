14:37 Reported News Briefs Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Polish FM 'doesn't see a reason' why Poland should scrap law evading Poland's Holocaust responsibili In an interview with television network TVP1, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Chpotovic said that he did not understand why he would change the law that denies the involvement of the Polish people in the Holocaust of the Jewish people. "I do not see a reason why Poland should change the wording of the law, it is intended to stop the campaign of defamation against Poland for its alleged involvement in the Holocaust," said the foreign minister. ► ◄ Last Briefs