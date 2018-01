12:09 Reported News Briefs Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Greenblatt: Trump won't force an agreement on Israel Read more US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt says peace 'cannot be achieved' by denying Jews' connection to Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs