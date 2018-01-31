Trump to call for cooperation between Republicans and Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump will call for a “new American moment” in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, according to excerpts released ahead of the speech and quoted by The Associated Press.

Trump will declare that there has “never been a better time to start living the American dream” and will call on lawmakers in both parties to join forces to modernize the nation’s infrastructure and revamp immigration policies to focus on “the best interests of American workers and American families.”

The State of the Union address will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 a.m. Israel time).