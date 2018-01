22:54 Reported News Briefs Shvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18 Shvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18 Saudi Cleric: 'Holocaust denial a crime that distorts history’ Read more 'Any act of violence or terrorism that tries to hide behind religion has no justification whatsoever, not even in Israel.' ► ◄ Last Briefs