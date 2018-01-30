Senior Russian officials due in Israel tomorrow

On the heels of Monday's meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a delegation of senior Russian officials will arrive in Israel tomorrow, led by the head of the Russian Federation's security council, Nikolai Patrushev, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The delegation will discuss the establishment of Iran in Syria and Lebanon, and amendments to the 2015 nuclear agreement that Russia and other members of the international community signed with Iran.