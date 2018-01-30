A 70-year-old woman, whose body was found in a Netanya apartment on Tuesday, will be taken for examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine.
Against the backdrop of signs of violence found on the body, the police suspect foul play.
News BriefsShvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18
Autopsy ordered on body found in Netanya
