Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) went up to the Temple Mount on Tuesday to mark the end of the first 30 days since his wife's death.
MK Glick went around the holy site in a clockwise fashion, per the custom of those in mourning.
News BriefsShvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18
MK Glick marks Sheloshim for his wife on Temple Mount
