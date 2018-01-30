With the start of February at midnight Wednesday evening, the maximum price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline for the consumer at the self-service pump will be NIS 6.30 per liter, up 11 agorot from January's price.
News BriefsShvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18
Gasoline prices rising 1.8% on Thursday
