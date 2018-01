13:39 Reported News Briefs Shvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18 Shvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18 Israel among top 10 most innovative nations Read more Bloomberg ranks the 50 most innovative countries for their 2018 "Innovation Index", and Israel has snagged a spot in the top 10. ► ◄ Last Briefs