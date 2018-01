(AFP) - The start of a military trial for a Palestinian Authority teenager, her mother and cousin, charged after a viral video showed her hitting two Israeli soldiers, has been delayed until February 6, at the request of their lawyer.

The trial of Ahed Tamimi, 16, had been due to begin on Wednesday. Her mother Nariman and cousin Nour will also go on trial on February 6. Both Ahed Tamimi and her mother have been ordered to be held in custody throughout their trial. Nour is free on bail.