IDF buys thousands of light-weight infantry rockets An agreement has been signed in the last few days between the Israel Defense Forces and the Rafael Company for the acquisition of thousands of light-weight shoulder-fired MATADOR (Man-portable Anti-Tank, Anti-DOoR) rocket launchers for the infantry.