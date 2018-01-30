The 2008 Israel Prize laureate for translation, Nili Mirsky, has passed away at the age of 74.
Her translations include the masterpieces of Chekhov, Dostoevsky, Gogol and Thomas Mann. She was also the editor of Am Oved's Sifriya La'am series.
Shvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18
Nili Mirsky passes away at the age of 74
