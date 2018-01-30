A 70-year-old woman was found unconscious with signs of violence on her body in an apartment on Sderot Binyamin Street in Netanya.
Magen David Adom emergency personnel pronounced her death.
11:34
Shvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18
Netanya: Signs of violence body on 70-year-old woman's body
