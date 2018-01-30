11:29 Reported News Briefs Shvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18 Shvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18 16 Georgian and Ukrainian illegals arrested this week Since the beginning of the week, 16 residents of Ukraine and Georgia, who are staying in Israel illegally and without a proper visa, have been arrested in two enforcement actions in Tel Aviv and Ramle, according to the Interior Ministry's Population and Immigration Authority



Initial investigation indicates that all the detainees filed with the authority for asylum and were rejected and then submitted applications on humanitarian grounds, which were also denied. All the detainees will undergo a hearing and be deported to their countries.