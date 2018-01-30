Police and Border Guards have foiled anattempt to transfer a stolen vehicle from the north of the country to Judea and Samaria.
Two suspects from eastern Jerusalem, were caught at the end of a chase and detained for questioning.
News BriefsShvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18
Caught trying to move stolen car from north to PA
