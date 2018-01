11:19 Reported News Briefs Shvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18 Shvat 14, 5778 , 30/01/18 Nabi Ilyas bypass inaugurated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has inaugurated a bypass on Highway 55 around the western Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Nabi Ilyas. The Nabi Ilyas bypass is the first bypass road in Judea and Samaria that the current government has planned and completed during its tenure. Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan told Arutz Sheva that the bypass will enable Jewish and Arab residents to travel with more safety and security. ► ◄ Last Briefs