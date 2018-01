The Knesset plenum approved on Monday night the first reading of a bill proposed by MK Oren Hazan (Likud) which stipulates that a flag should be placed in a conspicuous place at every official event held in the head office of government ministries and of the authorities and corporations established by law.

It is also proposed that if a flag is not placed in accordance with the provisions of the law, the person responsible for not placing the flag will be fined 14,400 shekels.