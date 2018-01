Chairman Menachem Eliezer Mozes of the United Torah Judaism faction in the Knesset made it clear on Monday evening that if a law providing grants for second-hand apartment buyers is not promoted, his faction will consider opposing the state budget in its final readings.

Earlier, UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler protested before the Knesset plenum about what he called "the government's blatant disregard for the housing needs of the haredi-religious sector".