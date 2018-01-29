IDF to unite command against Jerusalem-area assailants

(AFP) - The Israeli army said Monday it was creating a unified command in Palestinian Authorities areas adjoining eastern Jerusalem after a rise in attacks launched from the area since 2015. The army's website said, "The goal is to create a single regional brigade that will coordinate counterterrorism activities."

The army, the Israel Police and the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency will work over the next two years to improve coordination along the security barrier. Then a unified army brigade will be placed in charge of Palestinian Authority villages immediately east of the barrier, including Abu Dis and al-Azariya. Haaretz said the changes would also cover areas in or near Jerusalem's city limits, such as the Shuafat refugee camp and Kafr Aqab.