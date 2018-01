22:54 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 Opposition defeats government bill on nursing care The Knesset plenum has rejected the first reading of an amendment to the National Insurance Law whose purpose was to abolish the National Advisory Committee on Nursing Care.



The government bill won the support of the cabinet and the endorsement of the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, but was rejected by one vote when 28 Knesset members objected, compared to only 27 supporters.