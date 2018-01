22:19 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 'Third country has agreed to take deported African infiltrators' Read more Interior Minister Aryeh Deri declines to reveal the identity of the country set to receive deportees, but says there's a deal in place ahead of the April 1st deadline. ► ◄ Last Briefs