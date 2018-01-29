Lapid: No negotiating over 'Polish Law'

Yair Lapid, the chairman of the Yesh Atid party, is opposed to Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to negotiate with the Polish prime minister on the "Polish Law."

"There is no negotiating over the memory of those who perished. This law should simply be buried in the soil of Poland, which is saturated with the blood of Jews," Lapid said at the start of the faction meeting, "Instead of negotiating, the State of Israel should tell the Polish government one thing: If this law passes, you will have to sue us," he said.