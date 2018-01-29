Mover injured by fridge in Bat Yam

United Hatzalah volunteer First Responders treated a 35-year-old man after he was moderately injured when a fridge fell on him while he was in the middle of moving it up a staircase on David Hamelech Street in Bat Yam on Monday afternoon.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Benny Mizrachi who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "When I arrived at the scene together with other United Hatzalah EMS volunteers who live in the area, we treated the man for the injuries he sustained after a fridge fell on him. He had been moderately injured as a result of the fall and was transported to Ichilov hospital after suffering injuries to his upper body."