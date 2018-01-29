Israeli NGO funneling funds to PFLP disbanded by court

This morning (Monday), following actions taken by the International Legal Forum and Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked, the Jerusalem District Court ordered the dissolution of the Israeli non-profit organization "La'jnat al Amal," ('The Workers' League') that served as the Israeli conduit for funds donated by foreign governments and foundations to the UAWC, a Palestinian Authority committee that is the agricultural division of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - a militant Marxist–Leninist terror organization founded by George Habash and dedicated to the eradication of Israel.