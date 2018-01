12:37 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 Jewish leader: Anti-Zionism is worst form of anti-Semtism Read more European Jewish Congress President calls on OSCE members to adopt IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs