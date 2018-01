12:13 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 Trump wants Prince Harry and Markle 'to be happy' Read more US Pres. Trump confirms he hasn't been invited to royal wedding, skirts question of whether he'd like to go by wishing couple happiness. ► ◄ Last Briefs