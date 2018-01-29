Hezbollah on IDF article: 'Nonsense,' 'provocation'

Haj Muhammad Raed, a Hezbollah member in the Lebanese parliament and a member of the organization's Shura Council, slammed IDF Spokesman Ronen Manelis' article warning Lebanon of Iranian takeover.

In an article on the Lebanese blog "Al-Hewar Al-Motamaden," he wrote, The article is a kind of nonsense and provocation that is published only by someone who is a coward, and Israel must not do a stupid thing and complicate itself in a war that will be destructive for it. Hezbollah is stronger today and has capabilities of destroying the Israeli army. Israel has become isolated regionally and internationally, and the media spins that come out of it are meant to cover up her distress, because she wants to present herself as strong, " he said.