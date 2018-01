10:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 US Middle East Envoy: Path to peace is sharing cultures US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt tweeted, "Broke (challah) bread this past Shabbat with young & dynamic Palestinians. We enjoyed respectful, open and honest dialogue, and shared our cultures and traditions, finding common ground. This is the path to peace .... singing Shalom Aleichem that night was especially meaningful!" ► ◄ Last Briefs