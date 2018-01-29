In 2017, 3200 African infiltrators left voluntarily

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri is taking part this morning in the Knesset Internal Affairs Committee, which deals with infiltrators in Israel.

Deri rejected claims that Israel was "chasing" Africans.

He noted that in 2017, 3,200 African infiltrators voluntarily left Israel and that 5,200 illegal immigrants not from Africa - most of them Ukrainians - were forcibly removed from Israel.

"Anyone who submitted an application for asylum until December 31, 2017, and whose application has not yet been processed, will not be deported," said Deri, adding: "Anyone who will be, and was, recognized as a refugee will receive all that is due to him.".