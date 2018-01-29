Obligatory lessons on European involvement in Holocaust

In the wake of the Polish bill, Education Minister Naftali Bennett instructed Education Ministry Director-General Shmuel Abuav to devote two lessons to Holocaust education this week, focusing on the involvement of European nations in the horrors of the Holocaust and their cooperation in the murder of Jews.

The Ministry today distributed a lesson plan on "The Response of the Population in Nazi-Occupied Countries to the Fate of the Jews in the Holocaust." The lesson plan, designed in cooperation with Yad Vashem, is intended for seventh to twelfth grade students.