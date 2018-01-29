Russian opposition leader released from police custody

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from police custody late on Sunday, his lawyer said.
Navalny was arrested after he appeared at a rally in Moscow calling for the boycott of a March presidential election.
News BriefsShvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18
