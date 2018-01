00:14 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 Shvat 13, 5778 , 29/01/18 Trump's envoy meets Netanyahu Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump's Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Sunday met Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to discuss Israel-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace efforts. “Had a very productive meeting with @netanyahu and his senior staff today to discuss peace efforts,” Greenblatt tweeted. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs