President Rivlin arrives on state visit to Greece

President Reuven and Nechama Rivlin were welcomed this evening, (Sunday), with an official welcoming ceremony and an honor guard at the airport, on their arrival in Greece for a state visit.

Tomorrow, Monday, President Rivlin will meet with the president of Greece at a state reception in the Presidential Mansion, after which they will hold a working meeting. At the beginning of their meeting, they will make statements to the media. Later, Rivlin will speak at a ceremony held by the Jewish community of Athens, marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.