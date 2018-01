Nineteen men were arrested on Sunday at the end of a covert operation in which a policewoman posing as a 13-year-old girl chatted with the suspects in online chat rooms, according to walla!.

The Nazareth Magistrate's Court extended the detention of 13 of the suspects by four days. The detention of four others was extended by three days, and the detention of the other two was extended by 24 hours.