Medical abuse in Shechem

A few days after the birth of her seventh son, N. a resident of the Balata refugee camp in the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem felt intense pain in her stomach, and was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors calmed her and convinced her that it was routine pain after the birth, but the pain increased and N. lost consciousness and was hospitalized in Shechem, where she lay unconscious for three months.

In a special interview with Arutz Sheva, N. relates how, to her amazement, she discovered that the doctors at the hospital had torn her intestines and tore organs out of her body. She was transferred in serious condition to a hospital in Israel, where she is being treated in solitary confinement and under close supervision. N.'s relatives are convinced that the doctors at the hospital in Shechem deliberately harmed her body, but the reason for these actions is unclear.