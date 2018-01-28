Saudi prince suspected of corruption released

Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal was released on Saturday after nearly three months in detention following a "settlement" with authorities, AFP reported.

Prince Al-Waleed, who has been dubbed “the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia”, is one of 350 suspects who have been arrested since November 4 as part of a widespread corruption investigation. In addition to the prince, those detained included business tycoons and ministers. They have been held in Riyadh's luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel since their arrest.