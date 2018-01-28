Abbas to Meretz head: The Oslo Accords are dead

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas told Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon that the Oslo Accords are dead and that the PA would demand that Europe take over as mediator in the Israel-PA peace process, following U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

“The United States can not mediate between Israelis and Palestinians. Another mediator is required – a European one alongside the Quartet and Arab states,” Abbas told Galon in a phone call on Friday in which he expressed condolences following the death of Galon's father, according to Channel 10 News.