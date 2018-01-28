Coalition chairman: 'Yehonatan Geffen is encouraging the next terrorist'

Coalition chairman MK David Amsalem (Likud) blasted poet Yehonatan Geffen who caused an uproar last week when he published a poem on his Instagram account glorifying Palestinian Arab teen Ahed Tamimi, who was recorded slapping Israeli soldiers.

Geffen compared Tamimi to heroic victims of oppression throughout the generations, from David against Goliath to Hannah Szenes, who courageously parachuted into Europe to rescue Jews during the Holocaust and was later tortured and murdered by the Nazis, and Anne Frank, famous teenage diarist, murdered in the Holocaust.