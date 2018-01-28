Trump: We won't allow the Taliban to win

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday called for "decisive action" against the Taliban after a bomb attack killed at least 95 people in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

"I condemn the despicable car bombing attack in Kabul today that has left scores of innocent civilians dead and hundreds injured. This murderous attack renews our resolve and that of our Afghan partners," Trump said in a statement quoted by AFP.

"Now, all countries should take decisive action against the Taliban and the terrorist infrastructure that supports them," he added.