Polish PM: Auschwitz-Birkenau is not a Polish name

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki responded on Saturday night to the controversy surrounding the bill outlawing any reference to the Nazi death camps in the country as being Polish.

“Auschwitz is the most bitter lesson on how evil ideologies can lead to hell on earth. Jews, Poles, and all victims should be guardians of the memory of all who were murdered by German Nazis. Auschwitz-Birkenau is not a Polish name, and Arbeit Macht Frei is not a Polish phrase,” he tweeted, in a reference to the Gerrman words posted on the camp's infamous wrought-iron gate that mean "Work makes you free".