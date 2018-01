20:03 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5778 , 27/01/18 Shvat 11, 5778 , 27/01/18 PM Netanyahu slams Polish law: History cannot be changed Read more PM Netanyahu, Pres. Rivlin, and MKs slam Poland for new bill to jail those who mention Poland's role in the Holocaust. ► ◄ Last Briefs