19:32 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5778 , 27/01/18 Shvat 11, 5778 , 27/01/18 Security forces discover 12 explosive devices Arab protesters burn effigies of US Pres. Trump, VP Pence, draw 'X' on photo of PM Netanyahu. Security forces safely detonate explosives. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs