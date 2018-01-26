Slovenian president doubts country will recognize 'Palestine'

Slovenia's president cast doubt on Friday on his country recognizing “Palestine” as a state in the near future, days after the foreign minister had talked up the chances of such a move.

President Borut Pahor's office said in a statement to AFP that he would only back the recognition of a Palestinian state "in circumstances that would contribute to the solution of its bilateral issues with Israel but not to the worsening of relations".

The statement added that for the moment, "those circumstances (contributing to a solution) are not in place".

