Report: Netanyahu to be questioned in 'Submarine Affair'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to be called upon to testify and be questioned under warning in connection with Case 3000, also known as the Submarine Affair, Hadashot (formerly Channel 2 News) reported on Friday.

The case centers around allegations that Netanyahu's personal lawyer, David Shimron, pushed for a multi-billion shekel deal to purchase new submarines from German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp, which is a client of Shimron's.

