Lebanese authorities on Friday blamed Israel for a car bomb blast in Sidon that targeted an official of the Hamas terrorist group earlier this month, AFP reported.

Mohammad Hamdan was injured when a bomb placed in his car detonated in the southern port city on January 14.

