Spain declares Venezuelan ambassador persona non grata

The Spanish government on Friday declared Venezuela’s ambassador in Spain "persona non grata" following an equivalent move by the Venezuelan government on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The Venezuelan ambassador must leave Spain within the next 72 hours according to diplomatic protocol, said government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo during a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Venezuela said on Thursday it was expelling the Spanish ambassador from Caracas in response to Spanish “aggressions”. The decision came days after the European Union imposed sanctions on senior officials of the socialist government.

