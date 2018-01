01:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5778 , 26/01/18 Shvat 10, 5778 , 26/01/18 Is connecting people really as hard as ripping off the Red Sea? Read more Rabbi Shlomo Katz shares a beautiful and insightful teaching about the extreme faith required in living a life of marital harmony. ► ◄ Last Briefs